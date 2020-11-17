Greek authorities have charged an Afghan refugee, whose son died while attempting to reach a Greek island, with endangering a life, a crime that could carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The 25-year-old man and his 6-year-old son were among a total of 25 people who were found on the shores of the eastern Aegean island of Samos last week.

Dimitris Choulis, the refugee's lawyer, told the Guardian that it took authorities many hours to mount a rescue mission and that as far as he knew Frontex, the EU border agency had not been asked to assist in the rescue.

"My concern about this case is not only the delay on the rescue mission... [but also] there is a bigger concern that these charges are going to be used as one more obstacle to any asylum seeker to actually come here to apply for asylum," he said.

"If [asylum seekers] know that if you get into a boat with your family you will be criminally charged because you put them in danger, then we create more obstacles for people to arrive here," he told the British paper.

Legal experts say the case was unprecedented.

"In other cases of shipwrecks that have happened since 2015, including those resulting in deaths, we never witnessed criminal charges being pressed on asylum seekers during their entrance in the country," The Guardian quoted Vassilis Kerasiotis of HIAS Greece.

HIAS offers free legal advice to asylum seekers in the country.

