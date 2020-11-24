Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has urged the international community to continue supporting Afghanistan even as he acknowledged that donors are likely to cut aid under the strain of Covid-19.

Ghani's call came on Tuesday in a virtual address to a global donor conference in Geneva, with Afghanistan beset by violence between the Taliban and government forces, rampant corruption and an imminent withdrawal of US forces.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown us all into a state of global uncertainty," Ghani said from Kabul.

"We are exceptionally grateful that at a time of such collective suffering ... your commitment to Afghanistan remains strong.

"We ask our international partners to help us do more with less ... financial resources, aid, will continue to be critical to our growth for the foreseeable future."

Also addressing the conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire as soon as possible, with violence escalating while peace negotiators have have struggled to make progress since talks began in Qatar in September.

Donor nations meet every four years to pledge aid to Afghanistan, which is almost entirely reliant on foreign assistance despite years of promised reforms and attempts to grow the economy.

But the 2020 donor conference could see less aid pledged as countries battle to recover from the devastating impact of Covid-19.

The previous 2016 conference in Brussels raised $15.2 billion.

Keeping financing on a tight rein could provide foreign governments with some leverage to inject a greater sense of urgency into the peace process, diplomats said.

READ MORE: Will the Afghanistan Conference deliver for Afghan refugees?

EU pledges 1.2 billion euros

The European Union pledged on Tuesday to maintain its commitment of 1.2 billion euros ($1.43 billion) to Afghanistan at a donor conference in Geneva.

"In 2016, the EU showed its strong commitment to Afghanistan by pledging 1.2 billion euros over a four-year period," said Jutta Urpilainen, the European Commissioner in charge of International Partnerships.

"It is my pleasure to announce today that we are ready to keep this level of support for the next four years."

EU warns against strict rule