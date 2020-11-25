A huge colourful portrait of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now greets people walking over an East Village crosswalk in New York City.

The three-story mural features a collage of vibrant images of an eagle, dove and flower, symbolising the justice’s life.

"I think it's very beautiful ... very inspirational,” said New York resident Teddy Koutsos. “In New York, we have a lot of inspiration through art.”

The mural’s creator, who goes by the pseudonym Elle and signs her work with “ElleStreetArt”, said she was excited to honour Ginsburg’s life.