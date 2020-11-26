When he was a student many years ago, Zain Zaidi, 34, joined a charged mob of young men who marched down a street, stomped their feet and shouted slogans against Israel.

He was there when a crowd burned the flag of the United States, the ‘Great Satan’ who backs the Jewish state, in one such protest.

Growing up in Karachi, Pakistan’s biggest city, he, like many others, couldn’t escape seeing the Israeli imprint on daily life. Across the country in public colleges and universities, religious groups had painted the Israeli and American flags on the ground so people could walk over them.

But Zaidi is now a sales executive in a multinational IT firm and he has travelled enough to make him question some of his earlier beliefs.

“Is there any weight in what we say about the rights of Palestinians? Does anyone listen to us? Shouldn’t we try to fix our own house first?” he tells TRT World.

This reasoning is resonating with others. In the past week, some senior Pakistani journalists have openly suggested that Islamabad should consider normalising ties with Tel Aviv to remain in step with shifting geopolitics in the Middle East.

Pakistan is one of a few countries that has no diplomatic relations with Israel. The Pakistani passport is the only one in the world that explicitly states that you can travel anywhere using the document — except Israel. During the Apartheid era, South Africa was marked alongside Israel in the passport.

The renewed interest in the question of Israeli recognition follows revelations by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, that his government is under pressure to do so.

What has further fuelled the speculation are reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly met Mohammed Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, on November 22.

Since September, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Sudan, have established normal business and diplomatic relations with Israel in what is being seen as a major win for Netanyahu and a setback for Palestinians.

Two other Arab countries, Egypt and Jordan, have already had full diplomatic relations with Israel for more than two decades.

The much talked about two-state solution, which envisages a separate country for Palestinians, is nowhere in sight. In a controversial move, the US has already recognised Jerusalem, a holy city for Christians, Jews and Muslims alike, as Israel’s capital.

A so-called Peace Plan pushed by the outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump handed large tracts of territory in the occupied West Bank to Israel. Palestinians hope to include the West Bank and Gaza in a future state of their own.

Never!

Prime Minister Khan has been unambiguous in his views: “I have no second thought about recognising Israel,” he said in an interview with the Middle East Eye, adding that it can happen only when Palestinians are given a just settlement.

Pakistan’s foreign office has also categorically rejected recognising Israel.

In October, Khan made similar remarks when he told a local TV channel that, “My conscience will never allow me to accept Israel, which is responsible for so many atrocities against the Palestinian people.”

Khan will find millions of Pakistanis who share this view, says Dr Sabir Abu Maryam, the Secretary General of Karachi-based Palestinian Foundation Pakistan (PFP).

“These handful of TV anchors and journalists toeing the Israeli line do not represent the feelings of more than 200 million people,” he tells TRT World.

PFP, which drives support from various political and religious groups, was established in 2008 with a mission to educate young people about the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

“Pakistan’s ruling elite know very well they will face a severe backlash if they take the course of UAE and others,” says Maryam.

But seeing his fellow countrymen openly discuss the possibility and benefits of an Israeli friendship is upsetting for Maryam — especially as main political groups have remained mostly silent on the matter.

“That’s unfortunate. Our political and religious parties are bogged down in a war for their own interests,” he said, referring to an alliance of opposition parties that is taking out rallies against Khan’s government these days.

“If you compromise your position on Palestine today, you will have no moral ground to raise a voice for Kashmiris tomorrow.”