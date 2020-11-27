A large number of women and children have been captured by the YPG terror group and subjected to harsh treatment in squalid camps meant for the families of suspected Daesh terrorists in northern Syria.

A shocking report by London-based charity, Rights and Security International (RSI), has revealed that YPG terrorists have been systematically torturing their captives, most of them from European countries, without any charge.

The camps run by the YPG have now been dubbed “Europe’s Guantanamo”, where thousands of women and children have been held because they are suspected of being the kin of dead, captured or active Daesh fighters.

Regional experts worry that the inhumane conditions created by the YPG in these camps has put dozens of children at the risk of radicalisation. They fear, too, that it may even become a breeding ground for future terrorists.

According to the report, an average of 25 detainees have died every month between 2019 and 2020 in the Al Hol camp alone.

There are several camps in the area and deaths are occurring because of various reasons such as war wounds, malnutrition, severe dehydration, respiratory illness, hypothermia, and carbon monoxide poisoning from tent heaters, or from tent fires caused by unsafe heating devices.

A European woman in the camps has been quoted in the report as saying: “Last winter three young children burned alive. We saw the bodies of the babies.”

At least nine European children below the age of three have died in YPG-run camps in early 2020, said the report, adding that by 10 August 2020, “the death rate of all children in al Hol camp had tripled, with eight children under five dying in five days between 6 and 10 August 2020.”