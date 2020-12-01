Environmental groups will face off against Shell at a Dutch court in a landmark bid to force the oil giant to meet emissions targets in the Paris climate accord.

The case being heard in The Hague on Tuesday was launched in 2019 by the Netherlands branch of Friends of the Earth, backed by 17,300 Dutch citizens who have registered as co-complainants.

Six other activist groups including the Dutch branches of Greenpeace and Action Aid are backing the lawsuit against the Anglo-Dutch multinational, whose failure to act "endangers the future of our children," they said.

The 2015 Paris accords committed all nations to cut carbon emissions to limit warming to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and encouraged them to go down to 1.5 degrees.

Friends of the Earth said it was impossible to meet these goals without action from the world's "biggest polluters" such as Shell, which it said emits twice as much carbon dioxide as the entire Netherlands.

"This is a historic moment because we are backed by so many people," Friends of the Earth Netherlands director Donald Pols said in a statement.

"This is actually 'the People versus Shell,' a company that has got away with greenwashing for too long."

Starting Tuesday there will be four days of hearings at a district court in The Hague during December before the case is adjourned. Campaigners don't expect a verdict until next summer.

'Unique lawsuit'

Shell said the claims in the case were "inappropriate and legally without foundation."