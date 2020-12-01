Iraq is once again reeling under protests as the interim government of Prime Minister Mustafa al Kazimi struggles to bring economic reforms necessary to create desperately needed jobs.

At least six people were killed and dozens injured over the weekend in clashes between anti-government protestors and supporters of the fiery cleric Muqtada al Sadr in the southern city of Nasiriyah.

Seventeen years have passed since the US invaded Iraq promising to unlock the potential of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC’s) second-largest oil producer.

But hardly anything has changed in the lives of the majority of the country’s 38 million people, who stand divided along sectarian and ethnic lines - exacerbated by the invasion and its fallout.

The last few weeks have seen rallies and protests breaking out in different cities to mark the one year anniversary of the October 2019 protests where hundreds of civilians were killed by security forces.

The Sadr-led bloc of lawmakers, Sairoon, has the largest representation in parliament and it backs al Kazimi’s government.

“I think this government has become far too ambitious. The prime minister is thinking about political ambitions beyond the election and perhaps winning a second term,” says Ali Al-Mawlawi, a Baghdad-based analyst.

“This has distracted the government from dealing with the immediate challenges at hand which are the pandemic and financial crisis.”

Kazimi took office at the head of a transitional government earlier this year. It came after the resignation of Adel Abdel Mahdi in the wake of the deadly protests and his administration’s mishandling of the situation. The country is preparing for yet another election next June.

Corruption and nepotism take their toll

Behind the recurring unrest is wide-spread dissatisfaction and anger over the ruling elite that has doled out government jobs to its supporters and drained the nation's oil wealth.

The World Bank says the twin shock of the coronavirus pandemic and collapse in oil prices has pushed millions of Iraqis into poverty.