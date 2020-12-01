Two years ago Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned ominously, “Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Remember that name.”

Fakhrizadeh’s assassination in broad daylight in the city of Absard, just east of Tehran makes him the seventh Iranian nuclear energy scientist to be assassinated in Iran since 2007.

The fallout from the latest killing could well play out over months or even years, and Tehran has made it clear that it believes that Tel Aviv with the backing of the US is behind the assassination.

“The immediate result from the illegal assassination is that Iran will roll back some of the limitations specified in the nuclear agreement in the JCPOA and this is already underway in the Iranian parliament,” said Hamed Mousavi, a professor of Political Science at the University of Tehran.

The JCPOA nuclear agreement between Iran and the P5+1 (China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) was signed in 2015 and ratified in a UN Security Council resolution in the same year.

That deal, however, was signed under the Obama administration and when Trump entered office he made it abundantly clear that he would not abide by it, eventually pulling out the US in 2019. This happened even though the International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors the implementation of the JCPOA at the time said that Iran was in full compliance.

Since then Iran has breached some of its legal requirements, however it has not yet abandoned the deal altogether.

Biden, who was vice president in the Obama administration has promised that he would return to the deal, however, the latest attack could sap even the last vestiges of trust between the two sides.

“The sentiment for a lot of people in Iran is that why is it that even though we are upholding most of the commitments under the nuclear deal at the same time we are being sanctioned like never before,” added Mousavi, speaking to TRT World.

The timing of the assassination seems to also have been thought out, occurring a day after a prisoner swap deal between Iran and Australia on November 27. While there is no indication that Australia knew about the killing beforehand, Israel would have likely not wanted to scupper it.

Anonymous Israeli officials have barely concealed their glee at the successful assassination widely attributed to them. Iranian Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, speaking to TRT World, warned that at least two countries, likely Israel and the US, could have been involved in the attack.

Tehran will very likely respond to the attack in kind, said Marandi adding that “there will be a lethal response.”

Any Iranian response to the attack will firstly impact its relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors the implementation of the JCPOA nuclear agreement, warned Marandi.

Tehran, however, is acutely aware that the attack on one of its chief nuclear energy scientists — who earlier this year led a team of scientists which developed the country’s first kits of coronavirus diagnosis — is a provocation coinciding with a change of administration in Washington.

Inside Iran, Fakhrizadeh eschewed publicity, preferring to remain outside the public eye. The US, however, had sanctioned him since 2007 for his role in Iran’s nuclear energy programme, which it alleges has a military dimension.