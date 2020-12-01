White people make up around five percent of the population in Mexico, but around 98 percent of main actors on Mexican television are white. This has a huge impact on how Mexican people perceive themselves. Amidst the stark racial inequality, the country is witnessing the rise of community radio run by poor, indigenous people in rural areas, making their participation in public debates extremely important.

The ongoing pandemic has added to that importance. Few people trust commercial media sources or politicians, and while phones and laptops are the most obvious communication tools in wealthier countries, for farmers in the field and people selling goods in the street, radio can make more sense.

Add technological inequality to that. In rural areas, only 47.7 percent of the population has access to the Internet, and older people tend to be less technically literate. They often struggle with programs like Zoom, leaving them excluded from all the conferences, online activities, and meetings.

“In our community people drive around with speakers on their trucks to make announcements. So audio is the way to reach people, and they can listen to the radio while they wash clothes or are in their workshops,” says Maria de Lourdes Jimenez Arrieta, a coordinator of Acajete community radio.

Popoloca and Náhua people lived in her community in Puebla state before colonisation. Now, people there plant corn, beans, and capulins (similar to cherries), and many work in the construction sector.

Jimenez’s radio station has a program for the pandemic, providing locals with advice, global, national, and municipal statistics, as well as specific information about how their community is being affected. People are reaching for radio in order to announce their new home delivery systems.

“Before, you would go to the market to buy what you needed. But the markets are crowded and closed in, so now our audience is growing, because people want to know where they can buy and sell things,” she says.

Other community radio stations have been broadcasting classes in indigenous languages and they have been receiving denunciations of domestic violence. Some have held raffles to support locals who have gone into debt, or are facing even more extreme poverty than before.

Radio has also supported their local cultures by broadcasting masses and important fairs, such as the San Miguel Tzinacapan festival and huapangueada dances.

“People trust our radio more than other sources because we are from the community. We’re known, we live there, we’re like brothers to people, and we can’t hide,” Jimenez says, referring to their ability to avoid responsibility, were they to provide false information.

While television and commercial radio base their content on who is paying, making them as corrupt as many politicians, community radio can be relevant, empathetic, and transparent.

Lorenzo Perez Arenas, a coordinator of the Community Parliament for the Rights of Nature, which brings together community radio, farmers, consumers, environmental activists, and academics in Puebla state, has just finished playing a part in organising Mexico’s National Congress of Community Radios. He tells me that the private media wants to keep people in a state of fear during the pandemic, reporting on the “consequences of the illness instead of giving us hope and opportunities.”