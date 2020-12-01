WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several dead as car rams into pedestrians in Germany
German public prosecutor said the rampage driver has 'possible psychiatric problems’ and was drunk during the attack but does not seem to have prior convictions.
Several dead as car rams into pedestrians in Germany
Police secures the area nearby the scene where a car drove into pedestrians in Trier, southwestern Germany, on December 1, 2020. / AFP
December 1, 2020

At least four people including a baby, have been killed and up to 15 injured when they were hit by a car in a pedestrian area of the western German city of Trier, the city's mayor said, according to public broadcaster SWR.

German public prosecutor Peter Fritzen said the rampage driver has 'possible psychiatric problems’ and was drunk during attack but does not seem to have prior convictions 

Police said several people had been killed, having earlier put the death toll at two.

READ MORE: Car rams Germany carnival procession; dozens wounded

'Amok driver'

Mayor Wolfram Leibe had rushed to the scene.

Recommended

"We have an amok driver in the city. We have two dead that we are certain of and up to 15 injured, some of them with the most severe injuries," he told SWR.

"We are just trying to get an overview. We have ambulances from all over the region helping here. Our first task now is to make people safe."

There was no immediate indication of the possible motive.

The Trierischer Volksfreund local newspaper quoted an eyewitness as saying a dark grey Range Rover was driving at high speed and people had been thrown through the air.

It said the city centre had been cordoned off and helicopters were circling overhead.

Parents were asked to pick up their children from school, the newspaper added.

Municipal authorities warned people to stay away from the city centre. The fire brigade, rescue services, and police were at the scene.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit