Under the cover of the Covid-19 pandemic in September, the Indian government rammed through three farm reform bills in parliament that will deregulate the country’s vast agricultural sector, allowing farmers to sell produce directly to private buyers instead of state-regulated marketplaces and enter into legal contracts with companies before planning their harvest.

Some commentators hailed it as Indian agriculture’s “1991 moment” – when India embraced liberalisation after decades under the ‘License Raj’ regime – describing the long-awaited reforms as a step towards increasing agricultural productivity. Critics like Congress party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala called them a “death knell” for Indian agriculture that will “subjugate the farmer at the altar of a handful of crony capitalists”.

Passage of those bills – The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce Act, The Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities Act – have subsequently led to country-wide farmer protests and raised critical concerns over the process by which they were passed in parliament.

The measures come at a time when farmers have been demanding relief from the state for years as many have been driven further into poverty by crop failures due to climate change and plummeting prices for produce. Despite agriculture amounting to almost 18 percent of GDP, India’s destitute farmers and their interests have been consistently sidelined.

The government, led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have painted the reforms as liberatory. “These reforms have not only broken the shackles of farmers,” Modi said, “but have also given new rights and opportunities to them.”

But farmers and peasants fear that they will now be at the mercy of giant corporations, who will possess greater bargaining power to dictate prices and contract terms.

Some observers believe that the trajectory of these slew of reforms should be seen in the context of the last three decades.

According to Thomas Crowley, a doctoral candidate at Rutgers University whose research focuses on Indian political economy and ecology, they are a continuation of neoliberal policies that have been backed by both major national parties (the BJP and Congress) since India opened up its economy to the free market in the early 1990s.

Speaking to TRT World, Crowley says that such proposals “have never had mass support in India, and neoliberal reforms in the agricultural sector, which still employs more than half of India’s working population, have been particularly unpopular.”

“The policies that were most comprehensively implemented in earlier rounds of liberalisation applied to the industrial and financial sectors, around for instance, capital account liberalisation, not agriculture.”

As the market emerged as the central actor governing economic activity, privatised restructuring and deregulation policies progressively became entrenched in Indian public institutions.

While Indian agriculture was nominally shielded against the ravages of the open market prices by government policies, years of opening up to foreign imports have disadvantaged millions of farmers who could not compete with heavily subsidised products that come into India at below market prices.

The entry of agri-business titans like Monsanto and their monopolistic practices under the auspices of free trade resulted in swathes of farmers drowning in debt and an epidemic of suicides across rural India.

Crowley says that since the neoliberal turn in India, the peasantry has been faced with an ever-deepening agrarian crisis. While internally divided along caste and class lines, a handful of the richest peasants have managed to reap the windfalls of pro-market policies.

“But as the terms of trade have become increasingly unfavourable to agriculture, the vast majority of peasants have suffered, and many are trapped in unending cycles of debts.”

“This is the major driver of the farmer suicide crisis” he adds – a crisis that pandemic has only worsened.

Setting the stage for agribusiness takeover

Prior to the new legislation, farmers sold their produce to middlemen in the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), locally known as mandis – a government regulated marketplace – under a Minimum Support Price (MSP), the assured price the government would pay for crops.

The reforms will now remove limits on the regulation of essential commodities like cereals, onions, and potatoes except in circumstances like war or famine. The original regulation imposed stock limits as a way to prevent traders from hoarding, which will now be lifted. Nor will there be any civic court redress for farmers in the event of contractual violations.

“There is no doubt that India’s agriculture sector has been in desperate need of reform. For years, publicly allocated agricultural credit has been diverted to corporations and Agribusiness,” says Kavita Ramakrishnan, a Chennai-based labour economist who specialises in food security.