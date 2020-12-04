The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the official advisory body on nature to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, has been preparing a report on World Heritage sites every three years since 2014. This year’s report, the authors say, is alarming.

“Natural World Heritage sites are amongst the world’s most precious places, and we owe it to future generations to protect them,” says Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General. “The IUCN World Heritage Outlook 3 reveals the damage climate change is wreaking on natural World Heritage, from shrinking glaciers to coral bleaching to increasingly frequent and severe fires and droughts. As the international community defines new objectives to conserve biodiversity, this report signals the urgency with which we must tackle environmental challenges together at the planetary scale.”

According to the authors of IUCN World Heritage Outlook 3, since 2017, “more sites deteriorated than improved. A comparison between 2017 and 2020 shows that a total of 24 sites changed their overall conservation outlook, with 16 deteriorating and only 8 improving.”

The authors also write that “Worryingly, two sites have entered the critical category since 2017: the Great Barrier Reef (Australia) and the Islands and Protected Areas of the Gulf of California (Mexico).”

The authors call “World Heritage sites … internationally recognised areas of Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) – places so valuable that the importance of their conservation transcends boundaries, cultures and generations.” There are 1,121 in total at the time of the report’s writing.

A subset of the World Heritage sites, “Natural World Heritage sites are celebrated as the most significant protected areas on Earth, boasting large intact land and seascapes. There are 252 natural sites inscribed as of the date of publication of this report, including 39 sites classified as “mixed” (natural and cultural), which hereafter we refer together simply as natural World Heritage sites.”

The authors caution that “While the number of these sites is relatively small, they cover over 369 million hectares of land and sea, an area larger than the size of India. Their coverage represents about 8% of the total area covered by more than 259,000 protected areas globally.”