Britain has prepared to start its biggest ever immunisation campaign but health officials warned the drive to inoculate millions against Covid-19 would be a "marathon" stretching well into next year.

The world-first rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is due to begin on Tuesday, dubbed "V-Day" by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has volunteered to take it live on TV to assuage any public doubts over the rapid approval.

Croydon University Hospital in south London is one of 50 clinical hubs that started receiving the country's initial consignment of 800,000 doses over the weekend, from a Pfizer plant in Belgium.

The vaccine rollout coincides with the end-game of Brexit talks on Britain's future trading relationship with the European Union.

The government reportedly has military flights on standby to transport the jabs from Belgium, in case the negotiations collapse and new rules cause border chaos from January 1.

'I'm so proud'

At the Croydon hospital, a lab technician lifted a package of doses out of dry ice in a box storing the vaccine at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), and transferred the batch to a specialized freezer.

"To know that they are here, and we are amongst the first in the country to actually receive the vaccine and therefore the first in the world, is just amazing, I'm so proud," said Louise Coughlan, joint chief pharmacist at the Croydon hospital trust.

First in line will be people aged 80 and over, care home workers, and frontline staff in the state-run National Health Service (NHS) who are considered at higher risk.

The government also wants to prioritise elderly residents in care homes.

But it is running into technical challenges in administering the doses away from hospital hubs, given the need for ultra-low storage temperatures and how the vaccine is packaged.

'Marathon not sprint'