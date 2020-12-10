In a significant step taken in the growing clash between regulators and monopolies, US government and state lawmakers filed antitrust suits against Facebook on Wednesday, accusing the company of crushing competition to cement its market dominance.

The suits against the tech giant were submitted by attorney generals in 46 states and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). They propose Facebook should be broken up based on its monopolisation of the social media market.

Filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, the it underscores a rising bipartisan and international antitrust sentiment, as governments have begun to zero in on the grip that Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple maintain on commerce, electronics, social networking, search and online advertising.

The complaints centre on how Facebook bought Instagram and WhatsApp to stop competitors from entering the market and challenging its monopoly power in social networking. Once becoming a monopoly, it then raised prices and eroded user experiences to profit from anti-competitive behaviour, while spying on users in the process.

Enforcers proved their case with internal emails showing that the company deliberately engaged in acquisitions to eliminate competition and hijacked user privacy when there was no other game in town.

In one 2008 email highlighted by the FTC, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote “it is better to buy than compete.”

Facebook’s main defence is that the government allowed mergers and anti-competitive behaviour in the first place – and that’s true. Regulators failed to enforce the law when those mergers and countless others like it were taking place.

Regardless of what happens next, some antitrust experts have noted that the lawsuits will likely take years to resolve.

Antitrust push back picking up steam

The case against Facebook comes shortly after the US Department of Justice’s sweeping antitrust suit against Google in October to stop the company from “unlawfully maintaining monopolies through anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets.”

Despite for years knowing the harm that Big Tech monopolies were having on the public, a guild of technocratic antitrust experts and economists refused to take monopolisation seriously and even endorsed their lawlessness – to the detriment of much more than just fair business competition.

Among the results of this lawlessness was social dysfunction, violent ethnic conflict, and political manipulation all over the world.