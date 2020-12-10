European Union leaders have sealed an agreement on a massive long-term budget and coronavirus recovery package, EU Council President Charles Michel has said, after they overcame objections from Hungary and Poland about a move to tie use of the bloc’s funds to upholding of the rule of law.

The $2.21 trillion (1.82 trillion-euro) seven-year budget and recovery package is considered vital for many European countries whose economies have been devastated by the virus. Poland and Hungary had agreed to the deal in July but later vetoed it, fearing the new mechanism could target them for breaches of Europe’s democratic standards.

“Now we can start with the implementation and build back our economies. Our landmark recovery package will drive forward our green and digital transitions,” Michel said in a tweet during an EU summit he was chairing in Brussels on Thursday.

No details of the agreement were immediately available.

The breakthrough came just days after it appeared that Poland and Hungary’s 25 EU partners might go it alone and create a new coronavirus recovery package without them.

Ahead of the two-day summit, EU diplomats and officials said the solution would take the form of a declaration clarifying that the rule of law mechanism would not be used against any country without a ruling from the EU’s top court, the European Court of Justice, first. That process could take a year.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had warned that it could be a case of us now, you tomorrow.

“We have to avoid any arbitrary and politically motivated decisions,” he said. “Today, we fear that we might be attacked in (an) unjustified way, but of course in the future (it can be) any country.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that all sides were fighting for ”a victory for common sense.”

“It is obvious that when our nations and so many millions of people are in real need because of (the) pandemic and the economic consequences of that, we have to behave reasonably,” said Orban, whose nationalist government, like Poland’s, has been accused of undermining judicial independence and media freedoms.

But Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he still had questions about the compromise, like his neighbours in Belgium and Luxembourg. He had planned to seek legal advice, particularly as to whether the compromise would violate the agreement previously reached between EU member countries and the European Parliament.

Rutte said he also wanted to be sure that any court ruling “can retroactively establish that violations have occurred.”

Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean

The summit will also weigh the sensitive issue of whether to impose sanctions on Turkey over its stand-off on energy resources with EU members Greece and Greek Cypriot administration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Tensions flared in August when Ankara sent a survey vessel to map out energy drilling prospects in waters also claimed by Greece. Ankara and Athens agreed to resume talks over their contested maritime claims in September, ending a 4-year hiatus.

But Greece has since said it would not begin talks as long as Turkish vessels were in contested waters. The vessel, Oruc Reis, returned to port again last week.

Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration have increased their pressure on other EU members to impose sanctions on Turkey.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration and stressed that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.