Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared the basic framework of the Covid-19 vaccination program on Thursday, saying that healthcare professionals would be the first group to be vaccinated, following coronavirus patients who are above 65 years of age.

Koca said Turkey has a robust vaccination infrastructure, which continued to function even at the peak of the pandemic as the country successfully completed 98 percent of childhood vaccinations from the beginning of the year until now.

The Turkish Health Ministry is currently laying out a plan to utilise hospitals, family health centres, community health centres, pharmacies and other health institutions for the vaccination process.

The first batch of Chinese vaccine Sinovac is expected to arrive in Turkey in three to four days. It will be trial tested for two weeks in the laboratories of the Turkey Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, a government-run institution with the highest sanitary authority in terms of medical safety on health products, including medicines and vaccines.

Since the Turkish government is open to buying Covid-19 vaccines produced by other countries, the testing process will be required for all the vaccine candidates, including the much-acclaimed one developed by Pfizer.

Turkey has approved the phase 3 trials of both Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines in order to see how effective and safe both the candidates are for Turkish citizens.

The first arriving order will have a capacity of 40 million doses for the months of December and January.

Koca said the government is in the middle of negotiating with several companies that are offering vaccine candidates in line with the Turkish health standards.

The vaccine developed by Turkish scientists, Koca said, will also be considered for the government's program.

"Our vaccine, which is one of the leading vaccines developed by our own scientists, is within the knowledge of the public that Phase 1 studies in human applications are about to be completed,” he said.

“If the studies give positive results, we hope to be able to switch to Phase 3 and the widespread application phase in April.”