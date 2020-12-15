Somalia has announced it is severing diplomatic ties with Kenya, accusing Nairobi of "recurring" interference in its political affairs as Mogadishu prepares long-awaited elections scheduled for early 2021.

Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe told reporters that Kenyan diplomats in Mogadishu had been given seven days to leave, and that Somalia's envoys were being recalled from Nairobi.

"The Somali government considers the people of Kenya a peace-loving community who want to live in harmony with other societies in the region. But the current leadership of Kenya is working to drive the two sides apart," he said in Mogadishu.

"The government took this decision to respond to recurring outright political violations and interference by Kenya against the sovereignty of our country."

Somalia said that a meeting of the heads of state of East African nations had been convened for December 20 in Djibouti to discuss the issue.

Somalia has bristled for months over what it calls Kenya's meddling over its border, though officials did not point to specific grievances for its decision to break off diplomatic relations.

But the announcement came just a day after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta received in Nairobi the president of the self-proclaimed independent Somaliland region of Somalia, Muse Bihi Abdi.

And Somalia has long resented what it believes is Kenya's support for Ahmed Madobe, the president of the Somali state of Jubaland.

Madobe is at odds with Mogadishu and has raised disagreements with the central government's roadmap toward Somalia's elections.

The Horn of Africa nation is scheduled to vote in presidential and parliamentary elections in early 2021.