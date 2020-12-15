In the last throes of the outgoing Donald Trump administration, Washington has imposed sanctions against Ankara, one of its most reliable partners from the days of the Cold War to the fight against Daesh across the Middle East.

From Turkey’s perspective, it’s an outrageous act against a NATO ally, the first time CAATSA has been used to punish both a military and political partner. The sanctions come on the grounds that Turkey bought Russian S-400s, a powerful and effective air defence system.

“We condemn and reject the decision to impose unilateral sanctions against Turkey as announced today by the US in the context of Turkey’s acquisition of S-400 air defence systems,” said a statement from the Turkish foreign ministry.

A Turkish defence official tells TRT World that Ankara needs to secure its skies against any threats at all costs, referring to the purchase of Russian S-400s. While sanctions are very disappointing, they will not break up the country’s determination in that direction, the defence official, who wishes to remain anonymous in line with official requirements, adds to the point.

“For decades, we have sought to purchase a reliable and powerful air defense system to no avail regarding our efforts with the Americans,” says the official, referring to Ankara’s numerous efforts to buy the American Patriots missile system.

When Turkey’s intention to buy a Chinese or Russian air defence system became a reality, the US offered the Patriot system to Ankara. But it was already too late.

Turkey needed a military advantage to face threats emanating from its volatile neighbourhood, and the Americans, as the world’s number one military force, should have understood what that meant in the first place, the source says.

“The conditions which compelled Turkey to acquire S-400 systems are well known. President Trump himself has admitted on many instances that Turkey’s acquisition was justified,” the foreign ministry statement said.

A dangerous neighbourhood

From the very beginning of its establishment in the early 20th century, the Republic of Turkey, which won its independence fighting with countries like Greece and Armenia, has faced multiple threats from its immediate neighbours.

In 1945, in the wake of World War II, the communist Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin attempted to annex Kars and Ardahan from Turkey, making Ankara approach the Western alliance. Eventually, Turkey joined NATO in the early years of the Cold War.

Nearly three decades later, in 1974, Turkey faced a military dilemma in Cyprus after a coup aimed to illegally join the Mediterranean island with Greece. Turkey sent its military to Cyprus to secure the survival of Turkish Cypriots, an ethnic group, whose rights have been protected under international agreements.

Since the 1980s, Ankara has also faced a terror threat from the PKK, which has launched attacks against Turkey using border territories of Ankara’s southern neighbours, Syria and Iraq. To respond to terror attacks, Turkey has launched several cross-border operations in both Iraq and Syria.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

During those military operations, it has been clear to top officials of Turkey’s military and political brass that the country needs a strong air defence at home when it goes after its enemies in places like Syria and Iraq, says the TRT World defence source.

The Syria factor

“You clearly understand that you need to do something in Syria. But at the same time, you question your military possibilities and capabilities to conduct such a large and risky military operation,” says the source, referring to Turkey’s recent operations in northern Syria.

PKK’s US-backed Syrian outfit, the YPG, poses both national and border security threats to Ankara with its military presence in northern Syria.

During back-to-back operations, NATO’s second biggest military dealt blows to both the YPG and Daesh as well as the Assad regime. But particularly, in its latest military engagement this year, the Turkish military has faced Assad regime forces backed by both Russia and Iran.