Tuesday,December 15, 2020

Italy reports 846 more fatalities

Italy has reported 846 coronavirus-related deaths against 491 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 14,844 from 12,030.

There were 162,880 swabs carried out in the past day, up from a previous 103,584, the ministry said.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 65,857 Covid-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

It has also registered 1.871 million cases to date.

France adds 790 more deaths

French health authorities have reported 11,532 new infections over the past 24 hours, up from Monday's 3,063, but largely stable from Sunday's11,533, while the number of people hospitalised for the disease resumed its decline.

The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 infections rose by 790 to 59,072 from 371 on Monday. The cumulative number of cases in France now totals 2,391,447, the fifth-highest in the world

Turkey's daily Covid-19 deaths at record high

Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths have risen to a record 235 in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total death toll to 16,881, health ministry data showed.

Turkey also recorded 32,102 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours.

The government has imposed weekday curfews and weekend lockdowns to curb the surge in cases.

Canada reaches deal to get Moderna vaccine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce that the government has reached an agreement with Moderna Inc to receive the first deliveries of its Covid-19 vaccine within 48 hours of regulatory approval, the CBC said.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp gave no further details.

Moderna's vaccine is currently under review by Canada's drug regulator. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received regulatory approval last week and Canada began inoculations on Monday.

Canada became just the third nation in the world to administer the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE.

Germany may start vaccinations as soon as Christmas

Germany should start giving coronavirus shots 24 to 72 hours after the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine gets European Union regulatory approval and could begin as soon as Christmas, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

Sweden registers 20,931 new cases

Sweden, whose soft-touch pandemic response has placed it in the global spotlight, has registered 20,931 new coronavirus cases since Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.

The increase compared with 18,820 cases recorded in the corresponding period one week ago.

Sweden registered 153 new deaths, taking the total to 7,667. The deaths registered on Tuesday could have occurred over the past several weeks.

UK reports more than 500 deaths

Britain has reported 18,450 new cases of the virus, alongside 506 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Saudi announces three-phase roll out of vaccine

Saudi Arabia has announced a three-phase Covid-19 vaccination programme, as it began registering citizens and foreign residents after approving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

People aged over 65 as well as those with chronic ailments or at a high risk of infection will receive the vaccine in the first stage, and those aged over 50 in the second, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

Everyone else will be vaccinated in the third stage, SPA said citing the health ministry, without specifying the dates for each phase or how long the mass campaign would take.

The Gulf kingdom has a population of more than 34 million, according to official figures.

Sri Lanka reports prison outbreak, more than 3,000 cases

More than 3,000 cases have been detected in Sri Lanka'shighly congested prisons as infections also surge in the capital and its suburbs.

Authorities said that 2,984 inmates and 103 guards have been confirmed to have the disease in seven prisons around the country.

Sri Lankan prisons are highly congested, with more than 26,000 inmates crowded in facilities with a capacity of 10,000.

French PM encourages self-confinement over testing

As the holiday season approaches, French Prime Minister Jean Castex is encouraging the French to self-confine for 10 days before Christmas rather than taking an automated test.

Speaking on Europe-1 radio on Tuesday, Castex said such an approach prevents laboratories and pharmacies from becoming clogged.

He also indicated that children can choose to skip school on Thursday and Friday so that they can begin self-containment.

France on Tuesday is lifting a lockdown imposed on October 28, but strict measures are still in place as infections are still high. There will be a nationwide curfew from 1900GMT to 0500GMT (8 pm to 6 am local), which will be lifted on Christmas Eve but not on New Year’s Eve.

Theatres and cinemas will remain shut as will bars and restaurants.

Maldives discusses response to Sri Lanka burial request

The Maldives president’s office has said it is discussing how to provide a “humane response” to a request from neighbouring Sri Lanka to allow burials for Muslims who die from the virus.

Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Hood said Tuesday that President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has received a request from Sri Lanka to look into the possibility of allowing such burials.

“The request has been received. At present we are considering and discussions are ongoing with regard to what would be the appropriate and humane response,” Hood said.

S Korea Celltrion's candidate drug gets special approval

South Korean health authorities have said doctors can administer pharmaceutical maker Celltrion Inc’s candidate antibody treatment to patients with life-threatening conditions.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved CT-P59 under its patient treatment scheme on Friday, its website showed.

Under the scheme, patients with life-threatening conditions and with no other means of treatment can receive drugs still undergoing clinical trials, the ministry said.

Italy PM calls for new restrictions to avoid third wave

Italy's government has said it will need to impose new restrictions during the holiday season to rein in contagion and avoid a third, devastating wave of the virus.

"Further, new restrictions are now needed ... we must avert at all costs a third wave, because this would be devastating, also from the point of view of the loss of lives," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told La Stampa in an interview.

Conte's coalition government is considering more stringent nationwide rules for the Christmas and New Year holidays after crowds flocked to city centres over the weekend just after Rome had relaxed some restrictions put in place last month.

Russia reports 26,689 new cases, 577 deaths