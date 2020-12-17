New US sanctions will leave most of Turkey unaffected, including the National Defence Ministry, Turkish Armed Forces, and defence companies.

Speaking at Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk on Thursday, head of Turkey's Defense Industries, Ismail Demir, said the sanctions only target his agency, but will not affect existing agreements that were already signed.

The sanctions were not imposed on the country, but only a single institution in Turkey and four people, he underlined.

Criticising the sanctions, he said they were imposed by the US because under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, Turkey refused to bow down to orders.

Sanctions

The US on Monday imposed sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

The sanctions, coming under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, target the SSB, including Demir and three other officials.

Demir stressed "the S-400 air defence system bought by Turkey is the best in its class."

He also highlighted that the US sanctions will not create obstacles for Turkey, but rather will boost its determination.