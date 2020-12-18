A recent study carried out by three non-governmental organisations shows that arbitrary home invasions by Israeli security forces are causing significant psychological damage to Palestinians in the West Bank.

The study is based on 158 testimonies collected from Palestinian men and women who experienced such invasions, 45 interviews conducted with Israeli soldiers and officers and 31 interviews by health experts conducted with Palestinian victims whose homes were invaded by soldiers.

A Palestinian man from Silwad region told researchers that the raids completely destroyed their sense that home is a peaceful, safe place, defining what happens as “a kind of terrorism".

The detailed report disclosed that armed Israeli soldiers raid Palestinian homes 267 times each month, waking women, men and children, and carrying out different actions of violence inside the homes of Palestinian residents.

Unwarranted

How Israeli soldiers perform these raids is given in detail in the research. Around ninety per ent of the home invasions documented began between midnight and 5AM. Sixty-five of the families say their houses were raided more than once.

In one fourth of the cases, doors are forced open, or broken. The average duration of an invasion is about 80 minutes. Three quarters of the homes were invaded by ten or more soldiers, at times up to thirty.

Israeli soldiers do not present family members any document, or a warrant to explain why they are invading the private domain or who approved the invasion because Israel’s military law does not necessitate soldiers to do so.

In about a quarter of the documented cases, soldiers use physical force or violence or threats. One-third of the victims say soldiers pointed firearms at their heads or bodies.

The report states that with these home intrusions, Israeli soldiers indirectly relay a message saying that “their bodies are constantly vulnerable to harm.”

These raids are not regulated by any rules, or laws, which makes any Palestinian home in the West Bank a legitimate target if the Israeli Army finds it convenient.