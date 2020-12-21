The European Union has agreed to pay $18.90 (15.50 euros) per dose for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, an internal EU document has shown.

The price, which is confidential and was negotiated for a total of 300 million doses, is slightly lower than the $19.50 per shot the United States agreed to pay for a first shipment of 100 million doses of the same vaccine, in line with what Reuters reported in November.

The EU document dated November 18 was circulated internally after the EU announced its supply deal with Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Nov 11.

The EU drug regulator is expected to decide on Monday on approval for the Pfizer vaccine after the shot was authorised in several countries, including Britain and the United States.

Tweet causes confusion over prices

On Thursday, Belgian state secretary for the budget Eva De Bleeker published on Twitter a table with prices Belgium would pay pharmaceutical companies for their Covid-19 vaccines. She retracted the post shortly after publishing.

In that table the Pfizer vaccine was indicated as costing Belgium 12 euros ($14.6) per dose, leading many to believe that was the full price agreed by the EU.

Other vaccines in the table were also shown with prices lower than prices disclosed by EU sources.

"There is always a total price and a price upon delivery," an EU official involved in talks with vaccine makers told Reuters when asked to clarify the difference between the EU and Belgian prices.