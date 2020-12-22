Iraq’s recent decision to devalue its currency is being severely criticised by some political groups but experts say it’s a step in the right direction to address the economic ills which have held back the oil-rich nation.

The government of Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi on Saturday revised the exchange rate to 1,450 Iraqi dinar per US dollar against the previous official rate of 1,190 dinars.

This marks a 20 percent devaluation, the steepest in two decades, as Baghdad struggles to control depletion of its foreign currency reserves, hit hard by the collapse in oil prices.

The government depends on earnings from oil exports to meet almost all its expenses. The crash in oil prices means it doesn’t have enough to pay public sector employees who now wait weeks to get their salaries.

Iraq, which was a frontline state in the fight against Daesh (ISIS), is reeling under an economic crisis.

Devaluation allows the government to buy more Iraqi dinars from the central bank.

“This government has acknowledged that there’s a problem and something needs to be done about it,” says Ahmed Tabaqchali, an Iraqi investment banker and regular commentator on the country's economic issues.

The fact that it has taken the decision ahead of June election is praiseworthy, he tells TRT World.

A myriad of coalitions that ruled Iraq since the US invasion in 2003 have deferred politically unpopular reforms, he says.

Kadhimi’s finance minister, Ali Allawi, published a white paper in October that spoke about how Iraq’s oil revenue was consumed to pay salaries of government employees instead of being spent on health or education.

“The cost of salaries and pensions of public sector workers is expected to be around 122 percent of Iraq’s oil revenue in 2020,” it said.

Private sector woes

Iraq’s public sector, which employs more than 4.5 million people in different departments, has overshadowed private companies, which are fewer in number and their products cannot compete with imports.