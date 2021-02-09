Yemen's Houthi rebels have said that their attacks against Saudi Arabia and loyalist forces would cease if the Riyadh-led military coalition supporting the Yemeni government stopped its raids.

"I am directing a message to the new American administration and to the Saudis: stop your attacks and we will stop ours against you. It's as simple as that," said Hisham Sharaf, foreign minister in the Houthi administration, which is not internationally recognised.

Sharaf made the comments during a news conference in Sanaa on recent armed drones headed for Saudi Arabia and fighting between the rebels and government forces in the Marib region.

The coalition said Sunday and Monday that it had intercepted two drones heading for the kingdom.

Sharaf said rebels had acted against "extremist groups" in the Marib area that had come to bolster groups supporting President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

The region, east of the rebel-held capital, is the government's last northern stronghold.

Saudi air power intervened against the rebels and the Houthis were "obliged to respond", Sharaf said.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since the rebels took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014 and went on to seize much of the north.

Riyadh led a military coalition into Yemen in 2015 to prop up the government, but it has struggled to oust its highly motivated guerrilla opponents.