Pera Museum’s newest exhibition that opened on February 23, 2021 and can be viewed until June 6, 2021 deals with the concept of ‘kitsch’. The word “has been used to describe cheap and popular paintings or sketches in post-industrial Germany, gradually transformed into a complex concept that found its place in various languages, untranslated,” writes curator Ulya Soley, in her text prefacing the book for the exhibition.

A Question of Taste deals with how the concept of kitsch has changed over time, and, according to the foreword by Inan and Ipek Kirac, seeks answers to questions such as “Rather than considering mass culture as unsubstantial, banal and inferior, could looking closely at contemporary art’s relation with the collective aspects of mass culture, and trying to explore the ties between them agitate the existing structure of class society? Is it possible to define taste as something other than an indicator of class?”

The exhibition occupies the fourth and fifth floor of the Beyoglu building in which the Pera Museum is housed. The fourth floor has smaller scale works while the fifth floor is set aside for larger scale works.

Ozalp Birol, General Manager, Suna and Inan Kirac Foundation, Culture and Art Enterprises, says in his welcome speech that “As a result [of all stakeholders’ hard work] a very comprehensive exhibition that tries to reframe the concept of kitsch via contemporary art through personal, societal and political means while drawing attention to its high potential came about.”

The group exhibition is impressive in the array of works collected, be they beadwork tchotchkes made by prisoners spread out throughout the exhibition, to porcelain works, to neon lit projects and video installations with dancing creatures or producers of fake perfumes, to works nostalgically referencing or featuring newly created pop songs. It is remarkably accessible and not stand-offish as most contemporary art can be, and perhaps that’s what makes it charmingly kitsch.

Curator Soley refers to Milan Kundera’s The Unbearable Lightness of Being, quoting him as writing “No matter how we scorn it, kitsch is an integral part of the human condition.” The Pera Museum exhibition makes peace with this reality, embracing artists whose output challenges the status quo of ‘good taste’ –– hence the title A Question of Taste.