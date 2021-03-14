Marvin Hagler, who dominated boxing's middleweight division in the 1980s, has died at the age of 66.

"I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time," his wife Kay Hagler posted on the Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club page on Facebook on Saturday.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Celebrity website TMZ reported Hagler was taken to hospital in New Hampshire on Saturday with chest pains and trouble breathing.

Hagler, who legally changed his name to 'Marvelous' in 1982, posted a record of 62-3-2 and ruled supreme until his reign as undisputed middleweight champion came to a controversial end in 1987 with a loss to Sugar Ray Leonard.

READ MORE: Khabib: An unabashedly Muslim champion in an Islamophobic world

Knocked down only once