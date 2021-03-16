NATO members Greece and Turkey are meeting in Athens to try once more to settle their standoff over eastern Mediterranean borders and energy rights.

Tuesday's meeting follows one in Istanbul in January, the first direct talks between the two sides on the dispute in nearly five years.

But the discussion will also be the 62nd such meeting since 2000, a long series that so far has little to show for it.

Little has been released about the agenda for Tuesday's talks, which will take place behind closed doors.

Turkey's note to Israel, Greece, EU

Ankara ratcheted up the pressure a notch on Monday with a diplomatic note to Israel, Greece and the European Union.

It told them to seek its permission before assuming work on a proposed undersea power cable in eastern Mediterranean waters, Turkish state media reported.

Both sides cite a range of decades-old treaties and international agreements to support their conflicting territorial claims.

Turkey is furious that Athens is using its web of islands to lay claim to huge swathes of the Aegean and Mediterranean seas.

Turkey – the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean – sent out drillships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting its rights in the region as well as those of Turkish Cypriots.