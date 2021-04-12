As governments and central banks around the world attempted to counter the devastating economic damage wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic by opening the stimulus taps to gush out trillions, it left many worried about the devaluation of their currencies.

One of the go-to safe havens in the context where confidence in fiat money is low, has been to use gold as a store of wealth. But what took place instead in overwhelming numbers, was the dramatic adoption of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which began to fulfil the role of digital reserve-asset, leading it to be dubbed “digital gold” as its value soared (one Bitcoin is currently valued at $60,506).

And in Turkey it was no different, where investors say a weak lira and inflationary pressures, along with the hopes of quick gains, have driven demand.

“I think the gold of the new world is Bitcoin,” said public servant Mahmut Akdemir, who believes market stagnation during the pandemic has increased the demand for cryptocurrencies in Turkey.

Akdemir, 38, told TRT World he and his wife entered the crypto market a month ago after hearing many people around them were earning money from investing.

“From now, I will definitely invest,” he said. Using a hypothetical scenario to drive home his newfound enthusiasm, Akdemir declared that if he had $500,000 he would set aside at least $100,000 for crypto.

35-year-old banker Mehmet Emin Zengin told TRT World that he sees the pandemic having driven adoption due to increased unemployment and remote-working conditions, all of which had an impact on people’s exposure to the crypto market.

Zengin, who started a modest investment last year, feels the ease of accessibility and not being affiliated with any institution played a role in the surge of public interest in cryptocurrencies.

But he’s sceptical that it will put a dent in gold anytime soon.

“I don’t think Bitcoin will replace gold,” he said. “From the beginning of history, gold is a commodity that has not depreciated at all.”

Traditionally, Turkish individuals and businesses have long used gold and foreign currencies like the US dollar to shield themselves from high inflation.

As opposed to fiat currencies like the lira, Bitcoin’s limited supply – there can only be 21 million Bitcoins ever mined – in theory make it hedge against inflation and viewed as a store of value despite its volatility.

In February, the lira experienced a near 16 percent jump in inflation, well above the original target of 5 percent.

Adding jet fuel to crypto adoption rates came after last month’s removal of Turkey’s Central Bank governor Naci Agbal, allegedly over a disagreement in monetary policy. Following Agbal’s dismissal, the lira tumbled more than 14 percent against the US dollar, although it has slightly recovered since.

Between March 20-24, $2.8 billion worth of crypto was traded, compared to $12 million during the same period last year. And between the start of February and March 24, trading volumes hit $26 billion, with a spike on the weekend of Agbal’s departure.

According to data from Google Trends, the number of searches for Bitcoin reached an all-time high, seeing an upswing of 566 percent in the hours following news of the lira’s fall. Searches for gold, meanwhile, had flatlined.

At the beginning of 2021, Turkish crypto exchanges BtcTurk and Paribu were trading in excess of $1 billion daily.

Any discussion about cryptocurrencies in Turkey would not be complete without mentioning its expansion into the world of football.

Turkey’s largest crypto exchange BtcTurk, which has over 1 million users trading on the platform, is now a major sponsor of both the Turkish men’s and women’s national teams in lieu of next year’s UEFA European Championship.

Clubs Galatasaray and Trabzonspor have launched fan tokens, while Istanbul Basaksehir announced plans to launch on a blockchain-based fan token platform, Socios. Several reports claim that other major clubs like Besiktas and Fenerbahce are aiming to follow suit this year.

There are also cryptocurrency courses being offered at universities like Kadir Has in Istanbul, introduced in 2018.

Also in 2018, the Istanbul Blockchain and Innovation Center (BlockchainIST Center) sprung up at Bahcesehir University, with the goal of closing the blockchain expertise gap and ensuring wider deployment of the technology in the country.