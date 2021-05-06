Now that the US President Joe Biden has backed a proposed waiver for Covid-19 vaccine intellectual property rights, the next stop is for the World Trade Organization to hammer out a deal – a process that could take months.

Not only are the negotiations expected to be lengthy, they are also likely to result in a waiver that is significantly narrower in scope and shorter in duration than the one initially proposed by India and South Africa, trade experts said.

Prior to Biden's announcement, the two countries confirmed their intention to draft a new proposal at a WTO General Council meeting on Wednesday, prompting the body's new Director General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to express hope for "a pragmatic solution."

Consensus needed

Ten meetings in seven months have failed to move WTO members toward consensus on the original waiver proposal.

"At a minimum, it's going to be a month or two," Clete Willems, a former Trump White House trade official who previously worked at the US trade mission to the WTO in Geneva, said of any possible agreement.

"Right now, there is no proposal on the table that would waive the TRIPS agreement simply for vaccines," he said, referring to the WTO's agreement on 'Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights' that governs the transfer of property like movie rights or vaccine-manufacturing specifics.

A more realistic goal may be completion of the agreement in time for the WTO's next ministerial conference, scheduled for November 30 through December 3, said Willems, now a trade partner at the Akin Gump law firm in Washington. That would give vaccine producers more time to boost global supplies which could help contain the virus and ease pressure for the waiver.

The initial IP waiver proposal by India and South Africa last October included vaccines, treatments, diagnostic kits, ventilators, protective gear and other products related to the Covid-19 pandemic.