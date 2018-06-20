Algerian authorities have temporarily blocked internet access to try to stop cheats posting high school exam papers online, state media reported.

Nearly 27 million people around the country will be deprived for the five-day duration of the high school Baccalaureate exams, which tens of thousands students are writing.

Last year, thousands were forced to retake the exam after it was leaked online.

Minister of National Education Nouria Benghabrit-Remaoun said this year's exam had already been leaked online and the ministry had no choice in blocking the internet.