The Pavli Fair began in the Ottoman Empire in 1910 with the order of Sultan Abdulhamid II. Every year since then, people have looked forward to the annual event which takes place in September.

Although the fair was cancelled last year due to Covid-19, this year was different as people gathered to mark the 111th Pavli Fair on September 9. It will last for four days until September 12.

The purpose of the fair is to bring the locals together to celebrate their culture, history, and friendships. It reinforces unity among the people of Thrace.

Pavli is the old name of Pehlivankoy, the district in Turkey’s Kirklareli that hosts the fair.

Each year, thousands flock to the site between the Pehlivankoy Train Station and the Ergene river. The site is filled with sales counters, outdoor dining spots, and an amusement park.

When the fair begins, the surrounding villages turn into ghost towns. Tourists from Turkey and abroad attend the fair as well. The Pavli Fair has around ten thousand visitors.

Villagers arrive in tractor-trailers that they prepare days before the fair. They construct a roof for their trailers using arched branches and tarpaulins.