Tensions in Iraq are whipping up. On November 7, three explosives-laden drones targeted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi’s residence in the Green Zone. Two were shot down but one explosion injured seven security guards. When Kadhimi made his televised address shortly after the attack, his left wrist was in a bandage, suggesting he was wounded too. “We maintained security in the country, but some are still trying to tamper with Iraq's security and want it to be a gang state,” said the 54-year-old Prime Minister.

The international community quickly condemned the failed assassination bid. The US spoke out against “this apparent act of terrorism” while reaffirming that “Washington’s “commitment to our Iraqi partners is unshakeable.” Russia called the attack a “brazen act of terrorism.” During phone calls with Iraq’s Prime Minister, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa denounced the drone strike. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Iran condemned the attack too.

The bombing followed several weeks of protests over last month’s parliamentary elections in Iraq, which led to Iranian-backed factions suffering huge losses. These factions claim that the election was fraudulent.

According to two Iraqi security officials who spoke anonymously to Reuters, two Iranian-sponsored militias — Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al Haq — jointly carried out this attack. “We say the militias did this,” one Iraqi official said. “We say the Iranians maybe knew. We are not more sure than that.”

As of this writing, no group has claimed responsibility for this extremely serious crime.

Iranian fingerprints

Are we ready to blame Tehran for this drone strike on the Iraqi Prime Minister? Many in Washington believe so, pointing to Iran’s interests in maintaining a strong influence in Iraq via Shia paramilitary power — one of the groups that suffered in last month’s general election. Some have interpreted the attack as a declaration from Iran that it is committed to retaining its clout in Iraq regardless of how Iraqi citizens vote. It aims to do this via militias that the Islamic Republic has heavily invested in for many years.

But Dr Abbas Kadhim, the director of the Iraq Initiative at the Atlantic Council, told TRT World that it would be “premature to talk about consequences for any party at this point” because officials in Baghdad have yet to release the results from their investigation.

“At this point it’s all speculation," said Dr Kadhim. “One of our problems these days is that people just want to form their own investigative committees from 5,000 miles away and give you the conclusions in the following hour of what happened, even before anyone in Iraq woke up to see what happened. We really need to show some humility in terms of concluding what happened.”

“But certainly, once the investigation is done and results are backed by evidence, whoever did it should suffer the utmost consequences because this is a terrible assault not only on the Prime Minister of the country but also on the entire country and the fledgling democracy that Iraqis have paid dearly to accomplish.”

If Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al Haq, or any other pro-Iran militia in Iraq is responsible for this attempted assassination of the Iraqi Prime Minister, would such non-state actors have carried it out without Tehran’s authorisation? Experts have raised doubts about this possibility.