WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ugandan AU troops found guilty of killing civilians in Somalia
The Court Martial in Mogadishu sentenced two soldiers to death and three others to 39 years in prison for killing seven civilians in Goloweyn in August.
Ugandan AU troops found guilty of killing civilians in Somalia
Human rights groups had accused Ugandan forces in Somalia of civilian killings before, but the soldiers were routinely exonerated in AMISOM's investigations. / AFP
November 14, 2021

Five Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia have been found guilty of killing seven civilians.

Two of the soldiers were sentenced to death, and the other three given 39-year prison terms each, according a statement from the AMISOM late on Saturday.

"After sitting from 2-12th November 2021 and reviewing all the facts including witness statements, the Court Martial on 12th November 2021, found the soldiers guilty of killing the civilians," the statement said.

Kampala instituted legal proceedings in Somalia's capital Mogadishu after the allegations of civilian casualties in the town of Golweyn emerged in August this year.

The soldiers will be repatriated to Uganda to serve their sentences.

Not the first time

Recommended

AMISOM has some 20,000 soldiers in Somalia deployed to fight the Al Shabab militant group.

"Our mission in Somalia is to degrade Al Shabab and other armed groups. In doing so, we absolutely have every responsibility to protect the civilian population", said Brigadier General Don Nabasa, commander of the Ugandan contingent.

This is not the first time Ugandan soldiers in Somalia have been implicated in illegal activities.

Human rights groups have filed alleged cases of sexual misconduct and civilian killings, but the soldiers have routinely been exonerated in AMISOM's investigations.

In 2016, nine Ugandan soldiers were found guilty of illegally selling fuel meant for AMISOM to civilians, the first time such a case was tried in Somalia since the AU mission deployed in 2007.

In 2013, Uganda recalled 24 officers, among them the contingent commander Brigadier Michael Ondoga, for allegedly selling food rations meant for soldiers. Ondoga was exonerated by a military court in 2015.

READ MORE:African Union troops killed 7 civilians in Somalia in recent ambush: Probe

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports