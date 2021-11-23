On Monday, India conferred a gallantry award on a fighter pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 jet during a 2019 dogfight over the disputed Kashmir territory. The problem is that India has yet to share convincing evidence proving that an enemy aircraft was truly brought down during the skirmish.

Instead, it was actually the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet that hit Wing Commander Abhinandan’s MiG-21 Bison on February 27, 2019.

Abhinandan - now famous for his long moustache - was captured on the Pakistani side of Kashmir after he ejected from his damaged, Russian-made aircraft.

He was handed over to India a few days later as part of Islamabad’s bid to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours. The two rivals have fought multiple wars and engaged in skirmishes on Kashmir's de-facto border, known as the Line of Control.

US officials, independent researchers and Islamabad have all confirmed that none of the 76 US-made F-16s in Pakistan’s inventory were lost in the skirmish. The incident followed an Indian air strike across the border at a place called Balakot, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The citation of the award to the downed Indian pilot is a classic case of Indian fabrications and pure fantasy to appease (its) domestic audience and hide the embarrassment,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement.

Abhinandan, who has since been promoted to Group Captain, was awarded the Vir Chakra — the third highest gallantry commendation in India — by President Ram Nath Kovind. The glamorous ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event was widely covered by Indian news outlets. None mentioned the fact that international observers do not agree with India’s account of the air engagement.

Pakistani social media users had a field day trolling Abhinandan and his supporters.

What really happened?

Within weeks of the dogfight, US officials were in Pakistan to count the F-16s. America’s strict defence regulations call for periodic checks of its military equipment used by other countries.