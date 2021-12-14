Belarus's opposition leader's husband Sergei Tikhanovsky has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for organising mass unrest and inciting social hatred, six months after the trial began behind closed doors.

A court found Tikhanovsky guilty on Tuesday, after he galvanised an unprecedented protest movement against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko last year.

Five supporters of Tikhanovsky were tried along with him and sentenced to prison terms ranging from 14 to 16 years, the official Belta news agency reported on Tuesday.

One of the co-defendants was veteran politician Mikola Statkevich, 65, who was sentenced to 14 years. He challenged Lukashenko in elections in 2010 and had been sentenced to six years in prison.

Both Tikhanovsky and Statkevich have been in custody since May 2020. Little was known about the trial which began in June.

The four other co-defendants in the case, bloggers Igor Losik and Vladimir Tsyganovich and two activists linked to Tikhanovsky, Artyom Sakov and Russian citizen Dmitry Popov, received between 15 and 16 years in prison.

They join a growing list of people behind bars in Belarus. As of Tuesday, there were 920 political prisoners in the ex-Soviet country, according to the Viasna rights group.

