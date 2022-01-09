Nineteen people, including nine children, have been killed in an apartment fire in New York City, in what the city's fire commissioner has called one of the worst blazes in recent memory.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Sunday's fire "started in a malfunctioning electric space heater" in an apartment unit spanning the second and third floors of the 19-story building. The door of the apartment was left open, allowing smoke to quickly spread throughout the building, Nigro said.

Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed the death toll on Sunday to The Associated Press, while a city official who was not authorised to speak publicly confirmed the number of children dead.

More than five dozen people were injured and 13 people were still in critical condition in the hospital, Ringel said. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, Nigro said.

According to the officials, approximately 200 firefighters responded to the scene at the Bronx's Twin Park apartments, a 19-story building on East 181st Street.

Firefighters "found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest," Nigro said. “