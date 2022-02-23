Exactly one year after French duo Daft Punk shocked fans by announcing an unceremonious split, they have returned to social media and are hosting a one-day-only livestream of a 1997 show on Twitch.

The era-defining, dance-floor act began the livestream at 2:22 Pacific time - and on 22-02-22 no less - sharing rare footage from their December 12, 1997 show in Los Angeles when they played the set without their iconic helmets.

Daft Punk also released a deluxe anniversary edition of their debut album "Homework," which came out 25 years ago.

From "Da Funk" in 1995 to "Get Lucky" in 2013, Daft Punk became the torch-bearers for French house music across the globe, winning six Grammy awards and pioneering the monumental sound-and-light shows that came to characterise the electronic dance movement (EDM) of recent years.