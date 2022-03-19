Pope Francis has issued a new constitution for the Vatican's central administration, known as the Curia, stating that any baptised lay Catholic, including women, can head Vatican departments.

Most Vatican departments have been headed by male clerics, usually cardinals. The new, 54-page constitution, called Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), took more than nine years to complete.

The document was released on Saturday, the ninth anniversary of Francis' installation as pope and the feast of St. Joseph, an important figure to Francis’ ministry.

It will take effect on June 5, replacing the founding constitution, Pastor Bonus, penned by St John Paul II in 1988.

One part of the preamble of the constitution says: "The pope, bishops and other ordained ministers are not the only evangelizers in the Church."

It adds that lay men and lay women "should have roles of government and responsibility".

The principles section says "any member of the faithful can head a dicastery (Curia department) or organism" if the pope decides and appoints them. It makes no distinction between lay men and lay women.

The 1988 constitution stated that departments were to be headed a cardinal or a bishop and assisted by a secretary, experts and administrators.

