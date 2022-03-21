The US has transferred a significant number of Patriot antimissile interceptors to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks as the Biden administration looks to ease what has been a point of tension in the increasingly complicated US-Saudi relationship.

A senior administration official confirmed on Sunday that the interceptors have been sent to Saudi Arabia.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that has not been formally announced, said the decision was in line with President Joe Biden’s promise that “America will have the backs of our friends in the region.”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday condemned Houthi forces in Yemen after they unleashed one of their most intense barrages of drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia’s critical energy facilities, sparking a fire at one site and temporarily cutting oil production at another.

The US moved its own Patriot defence system from Prince Sultan Air Base outside of Riyadh in September even as the kingdom continued to face air attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The kingdom has insisted that the interceptors are critical to their defence against Houthi attacks.

Stalemate war