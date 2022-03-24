People in the Balkan countries have a new topic of discussion these days. In street-corner meetings, in living rooms or office lunch breaks, conversations invariably turn to one of their favourite past-time activities—Turkish TV shows.

From historical shows to family dramas, the well-crafted TV shows have acquired a huge fan following in the Balkan nations, most of them culturally and socially close to Türkiye. It also helps that these nations have a shared past with Türkiye under the umbrella of the Ottoman Empire.

Night after night, people are watching and re-watching old and new Turkish soap operas—such as Gümüs (Silver), Binbir Gece Masalları (1001 Nights), Dirilis Ertugrul (Resurrection:Ertugrul), Muhtesem Yuzyıl (Magnificent Century), Ezel, Cukur (The Pit), Kurulus Osman (Establishment Osman) and Söz (The Oath)— running on Balkan TV channels.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania and Montenegro, Turkish TV shows are now conversation-starters even among strangers—during random meetings on streets or cafes.

“TV series are one of the most exported Turkish products. It is amazing how many countries are buying those series. Especially during the pandemic, when people spent more time at home, I guess that they consumed TV series even more,” Aida Begić, an award-winning Bosnian film director and screenwriter tells TRT World.

Since the mid-2000s, these TV series have found a market all over the world, taking Turkish culture and history to foreign viewers, especially in the Balkans and Middle East.

Over the past decade, the Turkish film and TV industry has emerged as a major revenue-earner. According to Eurodata, Turkish shows now comprise 25 percent of the imported shows around the world, and are expected to top $1 billion in global sales in 2023. Turkey is currently the second-largest exporter of TV series in the world after the United States.

In recent years, many Turkish films have also been awarded at major international festivals, including Cannes, Berlin, and Venice Film Festivals.

Shared past, shared life

Cultural resemblance and traditional intimacy are the underlying reasons for the success of Turkish TV series in the Balkans. Also, they deal with subjects close to the hearts of the viewers in these countries.

“Turkish TV series definitely increased interest in Türkiye and Turkish culture here in the Balkans. I know some people who learned the Turkish language (because of Turkish dramas) to understand the TV series. Arts and culture, in general, are bringing different cultures close. Thanks to such cultural influences you feel closer to a certain country and its people,” says Aida Begić.

Refet Abazi, an Albanian actor, playwright and professor of acting tells TRT World: “Most of the series screened in Macedonian TV are Turkish productions showcasing subjects of Turkish culture and tradition which are to a degree familiar to our audiences. If Elveda Rumeli achieved big success with a story from the Balkans in the Ottoman era, I believe today there are a lot of contemporary themes that could intertwine the Balkans and Türkiye. The success story of Elveda Rumeli should serve as an example for production companies in terms of creating common stories that can reach wider audiences.”

According to Albanian sociologist and TV presenter Latif Mustafa, the historical TV shows resonate with the people of the Balkans because the stories and characters are familiar to the viewers.

“These series are all about history and what we, the Balkan people, want to know and enjoy watching due to memories of the Ottoman Empire.”

A slice of daily life