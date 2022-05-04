Muslims across India have marked Eid al Fitr by offering prayers outside mosques, with the celebrations this year following a series of attacks by Hindu extremists against the religious minority during the holy month of Ramadan.

"We will not have the same kind of festivity" this year, said Mohammad Habeeb ur Rehman, a civil engineer in India's financial capital, Mumbai. "This is the most painful Eid with the worst memories for Indian Muslims."

Anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks have surged across the country in the last month, including stone throwing between Hindu and Muslim groups during religious processions and subsequent demolitions by authorities of a number of properties belonging mostly to Muslims.

The community, which makes up 14 percent of India's 1.4 billion population, is reeling from vilification by hard-line Hindu nationalists who have long espoused an anti-Muslim stance.

Some leaders of India's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have tacitly supported the violence, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far been silent about it.

Eid al Fitr is typically marked with communal prayers, celebratory gatherings around festive meals, and new clothes, but celebrations in India for the past two years have been marred by Covid-19 restrictions.

In India's capital, New Delhi, hundreds assembled in the Jama Masjid, one of the country's largest mosques, to offer Eid prayers there for the first time in over two years due to pandemic restrictions. Families came together early Tuesday morning and many people shared hugs and wishes.

Mohammed Hamid, a software engineer, said he was grateful to be offering prayers at the mosque again.

"It's a good feeling because there was a lockdown for the past two years. With the grace of God, we are able to offer Eid prayers here with the children and we are thankful,” Hamid said.

'Collective loss'

In the India-administered portion of disputed Kashmir, the Muslim festival has been subdued for the past three years because of an unprecedented military lockdown after India stripped the region's semi-autonomy and annexed it in 2019, followed by the pandemic.

The region also saw a rise in violence during Ramadan, with at least 20 rebels, two civilians and five police and soldiers killed.