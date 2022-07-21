The 3rd international Hot Air Balloon Festival has kicked off in Türkiye's magical Cappadocia region, which attracts a large number of domestic and international visitors all year round.

Hot air balloons featuring various figures filled the sky, creating a festive atmosphere in the region famous for its distinctive plateau, valleys, hills, unique fairy chimney and volcanic cones.

Cappadocia is also popular among tourists for colourful frescos covering underground cities, boutique hotels, houses carved into rocks, rock churches, chapels, and shelters used by early Christians.