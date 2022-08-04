American and Iranian diplomats are meeting in Austria's capital of Vienna on Thursday in a bid to revive the stalled nuclear talks that have faced multiple setbacks in recent months.

The European Union officials are mediating the indirect discussion as part of shuttle diplomacy. Officials from the US and Iran will avoid face-to-face talks and instead rely on European interlocutors to convey their messages.

Talks to put the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) back on track started last year following the election of US President Joe Biden. But little progress has been made since then as Washington and Tehran defer on multiple issues.

The talks are being held against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict, which has been the main focus of the US and its European allies since the Russian troops began the assault in February 2022.

Europe also faces energy shortages exacerbated by the sanctions imposed on Russia, which is the key natural gas supplier to EU members besides being a major oil exporter to global markets.

In 2015, major world powers, including the US, EU, France, UK, China, Russia and Germany, agreed to lift economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for substantial limits on its nuclear programme.

Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator for the talks, is mediating between the US and Iranian diplomats. While Ali Bagheri Kani leads Iran’s delegation, US special envoy Robert Malley is representing Washington.

Here are some of the bottlenecks hindering a lasting resolution.

The matter of US guarantee

Under the JCPOA, Iran was adhering to restrictions on its nuclear programme, a fact verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the global monitor which oversaw Iran’s activity.

Tehran maintains that its programme is for peaceful purposes. But the west and regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, fear Iran has the capability to enrich uranium to a level where it makes atomic bombs.

In 2018, the administration of former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed stifling economic sanctions on Iran.

That move essentially rolled back the whole deal as Iran restarted uranium enrichment. In 2016, Iran was enriching uranium at levels of under 5 percent. Now that level has gone up to 60 percent. At 90 percent enrichment, uranium becomes good for nuclear weapons.

Now, the Iranian leadership wants the US to give a guarantee that in future, any other administration won’t go back on a settlement and it will get economic relief as envisioned under the original deal.