WORLD
2 MIN READ
Croatia reports casualties as trains collide near Bosnia border
Collision between passenger and freight trains near Novska town leaves three people dead and 11 injured, officials say.
Croatia reports casualties as trains collide near Bosnia border
Croatian media reports the passenger train crashed into a stopped freight train. / TRTWorld
September 9, 2022

A passenger train and freight train have collided in central Croatia, killing at least three people and injuring another 11 or more, authorities said.

The collision happened around 9.30 pm [local media] on Friday night near the town of Novska, which is close to Croatia's border with Bosnia, police said in a statement.

"The impact was huge," said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who rushed to the scene with other government officials. 

Plenkovic confirmed that so far bodies of three people were found at the site of the accident, but he said more victims could still be found in the morning. 

The injured have been hospitalised, some with serious injuries but none in life-threatening condition, he added. 

Recommended

"It's night time, there is no light, we don't know at the moment if there are more victims," said Plenkovic.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear. 

The passenger train was a local line carrying 13 people, while only the engine driver was in the freight train, said Plenkovic. 

He said foreign citizens were among the injured. 

Officials said both trains were pushed off the rails after the collision. An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the collision

SOURCE:AP
Explore
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov