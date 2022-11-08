Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas as they confronted thousands of anti-coup demonstrators in the capital Khartoum.

Protesters chanted "No to military rule" as they marched towards the presidential palace on Tuesday, denouncing a coup last year led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan that derailed a transition to civilian rule.

"We will not stop until the military power is toppled and replaced with a civilian government," said protester Hadia Mohammed.

"We will not leave the streets until we achieve the goals of the revolution: liberty, peace and justice," said Samer Omar, another activist, draped in a Sudanese flag and wearing a yellow helmet for protection.

Eyewitnesses said thousands also demonstrated in the city of Wad Madani, south of Khartoum, and Gedaref in the east.

