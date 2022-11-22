Rescuers have searched for survivors buried under the rubble, after an earthquake hit Indonesia's main island of Java, killing at least 252 people, injuring hundreds and leaving more feared trapped in collapsed buildings.

As body bags emerged from crumpled buildings, rescue efforts on Tuesday turned to the missing and any survivors still under debris in areas made hard to reach by the mass of obstacles thrown onto the town's roads by the quake.

The epicentre of Monday's shallow 5.6-magnitude quake was near the town of Cianjur in Indonesia's most-populous province of West Java, where most of the victims were killed as buildings collapsed and landslides were triggered.

One of the dozens of rescuers, 34-year-old Dimas Reviansyah, said teams were using chainsaws and excavators to break through piles of felled trees and debris to reach areas where civilians were believed to be trapped.

"I haven't slept at all since yesterday, but I must keep going, because there are victims who have not been found," he said.

"Today our focus is to evacuate victims who were buried by the landslide," Rudy Saladin, a local military chief, said.

"There's a possibility there are still more."

Some of the dead were students at an Islamic boarding school while others were killed in their homes when roofs and walls fell in on them.

"The room collapsed and my legs were buried under the rubble. It all happened so fast," 14-year-old student Aprizal Mulyadi said.

He said was pulled to safety by his friend, Zulfikar, who later died after getting trapped under the rubble.

"I was devastated to see him like that, but I could not help him," he said.

'State of shock'

The search operation on Tuesday was made more challenging because of severed road links and power outages in parts of the largely rural, mountainous region.

By Tuesday morning, 89 percent of power to Cianjur, a town of about 175,000 people, had been recovered by state-owned electricity company PLN, according to state news agency Antara.