The Netherlands has sent out a strong message that it won’t blindly follow the United States when it comes to imposing export curbs on China’s semiconductor industry.

In the last few days, Dutch trade minister Liesje Schreinemacher has given multiple interviews and spoken to lawmakers, saying Amsterdam will do what’s in its “national interest”.

“Obviously we are weighing our own interests. Our national security interest is of the utmost importance,” she told Reuters on Friday.

US President Joe Biden’s administration introduced crippling measures in October targeting the export of equipment and raw material which Chinese chip firms need to make advanced semiconductors.

This has put countries like The Netherlands in a difficult position as it is among some European countries having a big stake in selling products to China.

The Netherlands is home to ASML, the world leader in photolithography equipment. It controls the entire market for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) machines, which are essential to manufacturing advanced microprocessors.

ASML hasn’t been able to ship EUVL machines to Chinese buyers since 2018 even after booking orders. Washington blocked the sale, saying ASML uses American technology.

China has raised concern about the US export curbs and asked the Netherlands to reconsider the decision.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that economic and trade ties must not be politicised.

Since then, Schreinemacher – who holds the portfolio of Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation – has used multiple occasions to speak about the US export curbs.

In what Bloomberg said were first public remarks by a Dutch official, Schreinemacher told Netherlands’ NRC newspaper that her government won’t adopt US measures “one-to-one”.

A few days later, she reiterated the stance in a speech before lawmakers in a parliamentary session in The Hague, saying the Netherlands has to look after its own economic interest as well.

Schreinemacher, who is travelling to Vietnam on an official trip between November 28 and 30, wasn’t immediately available to respond to TRT World’s query on whether Amsterdam will seek a waiver for ASML’s export to China.