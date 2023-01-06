A surge in the cost of most food commodities last year, as the disruption caused by Russia's attacks on Ukraine raised concerns of shortages, had sent the UN food agency's average price index to the highest level on record.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 143.7 points in 2022, up 14.3% from 2021, and the highest since records started in 1990, the agency said on Friday.

The index had already gained 28% in 2021 from the previous year as the world economy recovered from the impact of the pandemic.

Food prices surged after Russia's attacks on Ukraine in February last year on fears of disruptions to Black Sea trade. They have pared some of their gains since, in part because of a UN-backed grain export channel from Ukraine and the prospect of improved supplies in producing countries.

In December the benchmark index fell for the ninth consecutive month to 132.4 points, compared with a revised 135.00 points for November.

The November figure was previously given as 135.7 points.

