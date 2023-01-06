WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mali pardons Ivory Coast troops convicted of 'conspiracy' against Bamako
Colonel Assimi Goita grants pardon with full remission of sentences to 49 Ivorians convicted of "attack and conspiracy against the government," says spokesperson of interim government.
Mali pardons Ivory Coast troops convicted of 'conspiracy' against Bamako
Junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita "fully revoked the sentences of the 49 Ivorians," says government spokesperson. / Reuters Archive
January 6, 2023

Mali's junta leader has pardoned all 49 Ivorian soldiers whose arrest in July triggered a bitter diplomatic row, a government spokesperson said, just a week after the courts sentenced them.

"Colonel Assimi Goita... granted a pardon with full remission of sentences to the 49 Ivorians convicted by the Malian justice system," said a statement from government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga on Friday, the minister for territorial administration and decentralisation.

The soldiers were arrested at the airport in Mali's capital Bamako in July.

Mali's ruling junta said the soldiers were acting as mercenaries, while Ivory Coast said they were part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The soldiers' arrest sparked a diplomatic dispute between Mali and neighbouring Ivory Coast, as well as widespread condemnation from regional allies.

READ MORE:Mali hands 46 Ivorian troops 20 years in jail for plotting against Bamako

Recommended

Brief trial

On December 30, 46 soldiers were sentenced to 20 years in prison, while three women among the original 49, who had already been freed in early September, received death sentences.

The trial opened in the capital Bamako on December 29 and concluded the following day.

The court proceedings came in the run-up to a January 1 deadline set by West African leaders for Mali to release the soldiers or face sanctions.

The Ivorians were convicted of an "attack and conspiracy against the government" and of seeking to undermine state security, public prosecutor Ladji Sara said in a statement at the time.

READ MORE:Ivory Coast seeks West Africa bloc's help over detained troops in Mali

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot