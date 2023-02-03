As Europe continues facing a severe shortage of drugs, Spanish pharmacies have reported long delays in hundreds of different kinds of medication last year.

The problem is 150 percent worse now than it was in 2021, the Madrid-based council said on Friday, as procuring those drugs takes up to four to five weeks longer than it once did.

Speaking to Anadolu, GPCS Director Antonio Blanes Jimenez clarified that the drug shortage problem is nothing new, having been felt since 2019.

"The situation had improved during the pandemic and grew worse again in 2022," he said.

Limitations placed by China and India on the export of raw materials needed for drug production and shipment and output-related problems caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict were the main drivers of the shortage, said Jimenez.

No real reason for shortage